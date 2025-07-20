Birdlane Island, the final book in the decades-long "V.C. Andrews" gothic novel franchise, is set for publication in October.

"The SECRET is out: Birdlane Island is the last new novel in the V.C. Andrews book franchise to be published," the official V.C. Andrews X feed said Saturday.

"If you have a copy of Flowers in the Attic and you get a copy of this, you will have the first and last novel published in the V.C. Andrews franchise. Preorder."

Andrew Neiderman, 85, took over the franchise and assumed the pen name when the real Andrews died of cancer in 1986 at age 63.

Many of the books in the Flowers in the Attic, Heaven and Dawn series -- have been adapted as Lifetime movies.

"Off the coast of Maine, on an island off the bay, lives a novelist Jason Lorraine and his teenage daughter Lisa. They live a simple life, largely cut off from the mainland, and Lisa's weak health poses a frequent concern," a synopsis of the final Andrews book said.

"After the sudden and untimely death of Lisa's mother, Jason becomes even more reclusive and protective. Lisa is forbidden to see Jamie, the charming fisherman's son who has quickly become her closest confidante in her grief. The star-crossed lovers steal time with one another, but fate intervenes, and they may never find a happy ending."