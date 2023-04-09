Animated adventure, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, is No. 1 in North America, earning $146.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is John Wick: Chapter 4 with $14.6 million, followed by Dungeons & Dragons at No. 3 with $14.5 million, Air at No. 4 with $14.47 million and Scream VI at No. 5 with $3.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are His Only Son at No. 6 with $3.3 million, Creed III at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Shazam! Fury of the Gods at No. 8 with $1.6 million, Paint at No. 9 with $750,000 and A Thousand and One at No. 10 with $600,000.