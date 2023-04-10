Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Dutch philosopher Hugo Grotius in 1583

-- William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army, in 1829

-- Journalist/publisher Joseph Pulitzer in 1847

-- Frances Perkins, the first female U.S. Cabinet member, in 1880

-- Actor Chuck Connors in 1921

-- Actor Max von Sydow in 1929

-- Actor Omar Sharif in 1932

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Madden in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Don Meredith in 1938

-- Actor Steven Seagal in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Peter MacNicol in 1954 (age 69)

-- Musician Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds in 1959 (age 64)

-- Musician Brian Setzer in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Orlando Jones in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor David Harbour in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Charlie Hunnam in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Chyler Leigh in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Jamie Chung in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Ryan Merriman in 1983 (age 40)

-- Singer/actor Mandy Moore in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Shay Mitchell in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Haley Joel Osment in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Alex Pettyfer in 1990 (age 33)

-- Country singer Maren Morris in 1990 (age 33)

-- Singer/actor AJ Michalka in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Daisy Ridley in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Sofia Carson in 1993 (age 30)