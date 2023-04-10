Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Dutch philosopher Hugo Grotius in 1583-- William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army, in 1829-- Journalist\/publisher Joseph Pulitzer in 1847-- Frances Perkins, the first female U.S. Cabinet member, in 1880-- Actor Chuck Connors in 1921-- Actor Max von Sydow in 1929-- Actor Omar Sharif in 1932-- Football Hall of Fame member John Madden in 1936-- Football Hall of Fame member Don Meredith in 1938-- Actor Steven Seagal in 1952 (age 71)-- Actor Peter MacNicol in 1954 (age 69)-- Musician Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds in 1959 (age 64)-- Musician Brian Setzer in 1959 (age 64)-- Actor Orlando Jones in 1968 (age 55)-- Actor David Harbour in 1975 (age 48)-- Actor Charlie Hunnam in 1980 (age 43)-- Actor Chyler Leigh in 1982 (age 41)-- Actor Jamie Chung in 1983 (age 40)-- Actor Ryan Merriman in 1983 (age 40)-- Singer\/actor Mandy Moore in 1984 (age 39)-- Actor Shay Mitchell in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Haley Joel Osment in 1988 (age 35)-- Actor Alex Pettyfer in 1990 (age 33)-- Country singer Maren Morris in 1990 (age 33)-- Singer\/actor AJ Michalka in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor Daisy Ridley in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor Sofia Carson in 1993 (age 30)