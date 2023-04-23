Super Mario Bros. is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $58.2 million in its third weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Evil Dead Rise with $23.5 million, The Covenant at No. 3 with $6.3 million, John Wick: Chapter 4 at No. 4 with $5.8 million and Dungeons & Dragons at No. 5 with $5.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Air at No. 6 with $4.9 million, The Pope's Exorcist at No. 7 with $3.3 million, Renfield at No. 8 with $3.1 million, Beau is Afraid at No. 9 with $2.8 million and Suzume with $1.7 million.