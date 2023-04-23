NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell agreed to resign from the company after an investigation into an "inappropriate relationship" he had with a female colleague on Sunday.

Comcast, NBCUniversal's parent company, announced Shell's resignation effective immediately following an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct.

Shell acknowledged the relationship in a statement.

"Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," he said. "I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege."

Comcast did not name a successor or interim CEO to replace Shell in its press release.

Brian Roberts, chief executive for Comcast, told employees that Shell's team will report to president Mike Cavanaugh, in an internal note obtained by The New York Times.

"We are disappointed to share this news with you," Roberts said. "We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other."

Comcast reportedly began investigating Shell several weeks ago after the woman he was in a relationship with filed a complaint. An outside law firm conducted the investigation.