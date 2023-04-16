The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the No. 1 film in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $87 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Pope's Exorcist with $9.2 million, followed by John Wick: Chapter 4 with $7.9 million at No. 3, Renfield with $7.8 million at No. 4 and Air with $7.7 million at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Dungeons & Dragons with $7.4 million at No. 6, Mafia Mamma with $2 million at No. 7, Scream VI with $1.5 million at No. 8, Nefarious with $1.3 million at No. 9 and Sweetwater with $350,000 at No. 10.