The cast of Saturday Night Live and guest host Ana de Armas starred in a trailer this weekend for a faux live-action movie about the American Girl dolls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2 1/2-minute pre-taped sketch features de Armas, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman and Molly Kearney as cheerful dolls with harrowing, historically accurate back stories such as being orphans, slaves and survivors of disease or other accidents.

"People can't stop talking about the trailer for the new Barbie movie, but not all dolls live in a dreamhouse," a voice narrates the preview.

"Some dolls are bigger, younger and sadder. Some dolls are American Girls. Do they have pink Corvettes? Nope. Boyfriends? No way. Did all their family die of vague old-timey diseases? Absolutely! Come for the fun, stay for the overburdened pre-teens wearing four layers of petticoats and pantaloons."