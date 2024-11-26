Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is coming to HBO and Max.

HBO announced in a press release Tuesday that the documentary film about late Superman actor Christopher Reeve will premiere Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. EST and also stream on Max.

Super/Man is directed by Ian Bonhi´te and Peter Ettedgui. The film is presented by DC Studios in association with HBO Documentary Films, CNN Films, Words+Pictures, And a Passion Pictures, and Misfits Entertainment Production.

Reeve, who died at age 52 in 2004, was best-known for playing Clark Kent, aka Superman, in the Superman films released between 1978 and 1987. After the actor was paralyzed from the neck down in a near-fatal horseback riding accident in 1995, he became an advocate for spinal injury research.

"Following a life-altering accident, Christopher Reeve persevered, by using his fame to speak of hope and to change our perception of paralysis, all while remaining a dedicated activist, actor and filmmaker, devoted dad, and loving husband to Dana Reeve, the beating heart of the family," an official synopsis reads.

The film "uses Reeve's own words, as well as intimate input from his closest family members and friends, to paint a rich, nuanced portrait of a man who refused to be defined by his physicality and who proved that you don't need tights and a cape to be a hero."

Reeve's children Matthew Reeve, Alexandra Reeve Givens and Will Reeve, brother Kevin Johnson, his first wife, Gae Exton, and Hollywood friends Susan Sarandon, Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels and Whoopi Goldberg give interviews.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and screened in theaters in September.