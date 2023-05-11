The Sundance Film Festival announced the dates for its 2024 festival on Thursday. Sundance will be held in person in Park City, Utah, and surrounding cities Jan. 18 to 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival, launched by Robert Redford in 1984. Submissions are now open for films.

Sundance returned to Park City in person in 2023 following two years of virtual screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2024 festival will still include a virtual component for select films.

Eugene Hernandez is the festival director having taken over for Tabitha Jackson.

The Sundance Film Festival has launched hit movies like Sex, Lies, and Videotape, Reservoir Dogs, Clerks, The Blair Witch Project and the festival's first Best Picture Oscar-winner, CODA.