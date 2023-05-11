The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards will take place Thursday.

The 58th annual ACM Awards will be held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-host the ceremony.

Parton will also perform, along with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson and other artists.

Hardy leads the nominees with seven nominations, followed by Wilson with six and Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell with five each.

How to watch

Participants

Parton will also perform "World of Fire," a first single from her forthcoming rock album, Rockstar.

Other performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson. British pop star Ed Sheeran will perform at the ACM Awards for the first time.

Morgan Wallen will no longer perform due to a vocal cord injury.

Nominations

Hardy leads the nominees with seven nominations, including Song of the Year for "Wait in the Truck," his song with Wilson, who is up for six awards.

Zach Bryan and Hailey Whitters were announced Tuesday as the winners of ACM New Male Artist of the Year and ACM New Female Artist of the Year, respectively.