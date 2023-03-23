Organizers have announced the lineup for the 2023 Summerfest music festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's festival will take place over three weekends in Milwaukee, Wisc.

Eric Church and Elle King, Zac Brown Band and Marcus King, and James Taylor & His All-Star Band and Sheryl Crow will headline the June 22-24 shows. The Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Bleachers, Three 6 Mafia, Sofi Tukker and other artists will also perform.

Dave Matthews Band, Odesza with Bonobo, Drama, Ortr & Olan, and a yet-to-be-announced headliner will perform at the June 29-July 1 concerts, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, Yellowcard, Cypress Hill, Sean Paul and other artists.

Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons with AJR, and a yet-to-be-announced artist will headline the July 6-8 shows. Smokey Robinson, Tyler Hubbard, Fleet Foxes, Yungblud and other artists will also perform.

Tickets are available now.

In other festival news, organizers announced last week that Rolling Loud New York will be canceled this year due to "logistical factors."

Megan Thee Stallion will headline March Madness Music Festival in Houston, Texas, this month, while Lil Wayne, Maren Morris and Machine Gun Kelly will perform at Something in the Water festival in Virgina Beach, Va., in April.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!