Dave Matthews Band, Odesza with Bonobo, Drama, Ortr & Olan, and a yet-to-be-announced headliner will perform at the June 29-July 1 concerts, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, Yellowcard, Cypress Hill, Sean Paul and other artists.
Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons with AJR, and a yet-to-be-announced artist will headline the July 6-8 shows. Smokey Robinson, Tyler Hubbard, Fleet Foxes, Yungblud and other artists will also perform.
Tickets are available now.
In other festival news, organizers announced last week that Rolling Loud New York will be canceled this year due to "logistical factors."
Megan Thee Stallion will headline March Madness Music Festival in Houston, Texas, this month, while Lil Wayne, Maren Morris and Machine Gun Kelly will perform at Something in the Water festival in Virgina Beach, Va., in April.
Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Karol G will headline Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Ill., in August.
