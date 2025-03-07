The coming-of-age series The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to return for one last season in July.

Prime Video announced that the show received the green light for Season 3 on Friday.

The show, based on the book series by Jenny Han, stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney as Belly, and brothers Jeremiah and Conrad, respectively.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship," an official synopsis reads.

Han also serves as one of the series showrunners and executive producers.

Han's books To All the Boys I've Loved Before inspired the Netflix spinoff XO, Kitty. Han is also a showrunner on that show.

Prime Video said the final chapter of the series will get 11 episodes, but a firm release date has not yet been revealed.