Amazon is giving a glimpse of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the season Thursday featuring Lola Tung.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the Jenny Han book series of the same name. The show follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Tung), a young woman romantically torn between two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

The teaser shows Belly and Conrad get close as Jeremiah teases the pair. Other scenes hint that the love triangle isn't over yet.

The video features the Taylor Swift song "August."

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same," an official synopsis reads. "When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together -- and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott also star.

Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher will join the cast in Season 2.

Han and Sarah Kucserka serve as showrunners and executive produce with Karen Rosenfelt and Gabrielle Stanton.

The Summer I Turned Pretty will have a three-episode premiere July 14. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Fridays.