'Summer I Turned Pretty': Belly, Conrad get close in Season 2 teaser
UPI News Service, 06/08/2023
Amazon is giving a glimpse of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the season Thursday featuring Lola Tung.
The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the Jenny Han book series of the same name. The show follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Tung), a young woman romantically torn between two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).
The teaser shows Belly and Conrad get close as Jeremiah teases the pair. Other scenes hint that the love triangle isn't over yet.
"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same," an official synopsis reads. "When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together -- and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.