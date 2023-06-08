CBS announced additional performances for the Tony Awards on Thursday. The Awards show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on CBS.

2022 Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango will perform, as will the casts of A Beautiful Noise and Funny Girl. CBS also teased "a special performance" in honor of Lifetime Achievement in Theater winners Joel Grey and John Kander.

Additionally, casts of the shows Camelot, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will perform.

Previously, Skylar Astin announced he and Julianne Hough are hosting a pre-show. Ariana DeBose hosts the awards, which will be unscripted due to the Writers Guild of America strike.