Suki Waterhouse is going to be a mom.

The 31-year-old singer, model and actress is expecting her first child with her partner, actor Robert Pattinson

Waterhouse confirmed the news Sunday during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the star said before opening her coat to show her baby bump.

"I'm not sure if it's working," she jokingly added.

Speculation about Waterhouse's pregnancy started earlier this month after the actress was spotted on a hike with Pattinson, 37, in Los Angeles.

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first linked in July 2018. The couple attended the Met Gala together in May of this year.

Waterhouse previously dated actors Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna, while Pattinson had relationships with actress Kristen Stewart and singer FKA twigs.

Waterhouse most recently starred in Daisy Jones & the Six, while Pattinson last appeared in The Batman.