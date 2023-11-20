South Korean music groups NewJeans and Stray Kids took to the stage at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

The annual awards show took place Sunday during an online event where the winners, performances and interviews were featured on Billboard's social media channels and BBMAs.com.

NewJeans performed its song "Super Shy" and "OMG" during the show. The members wore school uniform-inspired outfits for "Super Shy" and danced on a cloud-like set during "OMG."

"Super Shy" appears on NewJeans' EP Get Up, while "OMG" is featured on the group's single album of the same name.

NewJeans won Top Global K-pop Artist at the show, beating out Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and Twice.

Stray Kids also took to the stage, performing its songs "S-Class" and "LaLaLaLa."

"S-Class" appears on Stray Kids' album 5-Star, while "LaLaLaLa" is a single from the group's new EP, Rock-Star.

Stray Kids won Top K-pop Album for 5-Star, which was released in June.