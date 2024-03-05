Apple TV+ is teasing the new show Sugar.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the mystery series Tuesday featuring Colin Farrell

Sugar is created and executive produced by Mark Protosevich, who wrote I Am Legend and the Oldboy remake. Farrell, Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg also serve as executive producers.

Farrell plays John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel.

"As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secret; some very recent, others long-buried," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer also hints that Sugar (Farrell) has secrets of his own.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler and Alex Hernandez also star.

Sugar will have a two-episode premiere April 5 on Apple TV+, with new episodes to follow Fridays.

The series marks Farrell's first starring TV role since the BBC Two series The North Water (2021).