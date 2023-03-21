Succession follows the wealthy Roy family, led by Logan Roy (Cox), the owner of a media conglomerate.
"Succession explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin) and Connor (Ruck)," an official description reads.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.