Succession star Sarah Snook is going to be a mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Dave Lawson.

Snook shared the news Monday by debuting her baby bump at the Succession Season 4 premiere. The actress wore a formfitting black dress with a long silver duster.

At the event, Snook told Entertainment Tonight that she is 32 weeks pregnant.

"It's exciting," she said of her pregnancy. "I feel great."

In addition, Snook said her pregnancy is not noticeable in the new season.

"I mean, you couldn't super tell," she said. "Because it's not super big, at least at the moment."

Snook and Lawson married in 2021.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Snook plays Siobhan "Shiv" Roy on Succession, which will return for a fourth and final season Sunday on HBO. The series also stars Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin Alan Ruck and Jeremy Strong

Succession follows the wealthy Roy family, led by Logan Roy (Cox), the owner of a media conglomerate.

"Succession explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin) and Connor (Ruck)," an official description reads.