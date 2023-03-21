Beach Boys special to air April 9 on CBS, Paramount+
UPI News Service, 03/21/2023
The music special, A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys, is set to air April 9 on CBS and Paramount+
The 2-hour program, which was taped in Los Angeles, will celebrate the career of the Recording Academy's 2001 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.
Beach Boys members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston are to appear on the show, which will also feature performances of the iconic band's hits by the likes of Beck, Brandi Carlile, John Legend, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones and Mumford & Sons.
