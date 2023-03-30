South Korean boy band Stray Kids took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group performed its song "Maniac" during Wednesday's episode of the ABC late-night show.

Stray Kids sang and performed a choreographed dance routine while wearing coordinating black and green outfits.

"Maniac" appears on Stray Kids' EP Oddinary, released in March 2022. In the song, the members sing about "going crazy" and not conforming to the crowd.

Stray Kids shared a performance video for "Maniac" in April 2022 that shows the group perform the song on MTV Fresh Out.

Stray Kids performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of the conclusion of its Maniac world tour. The group will conclude the tour with two shows Friday and Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Maniac world tour originally kicked off in Seoul in April 2022.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Feliz, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.