Comedian/actress Ali Wong is starring in an executive producing a new animated series for Netflix, the streamer announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wong will voice the lead character in Jentry Chau and the Underworld, a new series set in a Texas town. Chau is a Chinese-American teenager with superpowers that becomes known to a demon king. Once he starts hunting her, she must use those powers while fighting more underworld forces. Her allies on the series will be her great-aunt, who just happens to be a weapons expert, and a character described as a Chinese hopping vampire or 'jiangshi.'

Woosung Kim, Lucy Liu, Lori Tan Chinn, Bowen Yang, Jimmy O. Yang and Sheng Wang join the cast as voice actors.

This project comes after Wong's role as Amy, the main character in Beef on Netflix. After she and Steven Yeun experience a road rage incident, the situation spirals out out control in what is being described as a dark comedy. Though it doesn't debut on the channel until April 6, it's already getting rave reviews.

Wong, who started her run as one of the top Asian actresses in Hollywood with her acclaimed standup special Baby Cobra in 2016, has voiced other animated shows including Big Mouth and Tuca & Bertie and Bojack Horseman.

"I never sought to be famous," Wong told The Cut this week. "I just wanted to tell jokes for a living. I probably could have been happy being a comic and doing clubs forever."