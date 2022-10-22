K-pop group Stray Kids' Maxident is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by Beyonce 's Renaissance at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and The Weeknd 's The Highlights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 6, Quavo & Takeoff's Only Built For Infinity Links at No. 7, Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak at No. 8, G Herbo's Survivor's Remorse: A Side at No. 9 and Charlie Puth's Charlie at No. 10.