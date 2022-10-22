This is Us alum Mandy Moore posted on Instagram that she has given birth to her second son.

"Ozzie is here!" the 38-year-old actress captioned a photo of her and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, snuggling her newborn in the hospital Friday.

"Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!"

Moore announced in June that she was pregnant with her second child.

She and her husband are also the parents of a toddler named Gus.