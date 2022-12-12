Strange World is coming to Disney+ next week.

Disney+ said in a press release Monday that the animated film will start streaming Dec. 23.

Strange World is written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Don Hall. The film is inspired by pulp magazines, Journey to the Center of the Earth and other sci-fi media.

Strange World follows the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob called Splat, Legend the family dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu.

Disney+ released a teaser for the film that shows the Clades exploring a new world.

Strange World opened in theaters in November.