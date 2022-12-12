Bono is bringing back his Stories of Surrender book tour.

The U2 singer will reprise the show at the Beacon Theatre in New York in 2023.

Stories of Surrender is in support of Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, released in November.

The show features Bono, musicians Gemma Doherty and Kate Ellis, and musical director Jacknife Lee for an evening of "words, music and some mischief."

The new dates begin April 16, 2023, and run through May 3.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

Bono first launched his Stories of Surrender tour in November. The singer performed U2 hits, including "Beautiful Day" and "Where the Streets Have No Name," read passages from his book, and spoke on various topics.