Apple TV+ is teasing the new series Still Up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Tuesday featuring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts.

Still Up is co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter. The series is described as "an almost romantic comedy set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas), who have no secrets except their feelings for each other."

The trailer shows Danny and Lisa bond during late-night phone calls as their shared trouble sleeping interferes with their relationships.

Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher also star.

Still Up is produced by Various Artists Limited (I May Destroy You). The series will have a three-episode premiere Sept. 22, with subsequent episodes to be released Fridays.

Thomas is known for the British series Lovesick and for playing Dr. Claire Browne on The Good Doctor. Roberts portrayed David Meyers on the Prime Video series Red Oaks.