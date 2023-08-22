Brazilian singer Anitta, DJ and music producer D-Nice and singer and actress Sofia Carson have joined the lineup of the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.

Global Citizen announced the news in a press release Tuesday.

This year's event will take place Sept. 23 on the Great Lawn at Central Park in New York City.

Global Citizen Festival unites "millions of voices, amplified by the world's biggest artists, to demand urgent action from world leaders gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September," according to a previous release.

The 2023 campaign is focused on "urging governments to take action and address the systemic issues perpetuating extreme poverty."

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill were previously announced as headliners, with Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and K-pop group Stray Kids to also perform.

In addition, Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan and Sophia Bush will take part in the event.

"We're thrilled to join forces with these passionate artists and advocates to call for urgent action to address the climate crisis, demand equity for women and girls and disrupt the cycles holding people in extreme poverty," Katie Hill, Global Citizen SVP and head of music, entertainment and artist relations, said. "This year's campaign is driving a record number of actions from global citizens around the world, and we're grateful to this year's performers and presenters for leveraging their voices and joining us on the Great Lawn on September 23."

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will broadcast on ABC and stream on Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube and more.