"This year's incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes previously said.
In addition, DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will be honored with the Musical Influence Award, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin will receive the Musical Excellence Award. The Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to late Soul Train creator Don Cornelius.
The induction ceremony will air live for the first time on Disney+.
