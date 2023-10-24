The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced new performers and presenters for this year's induction ceremony.

Organizers said Tuesday that Stevie Nicks , Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood , Common, Miguel and Sia will perform at the event Nov. 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Ice-T, LL Cool J and Queen Latifah will appear as presenters.

Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., New Edition and St. Vincent were previously announced as performers and presenters.

The Class of 2023 inductees are Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

"This year's incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes previously said.

In addition, DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will be honored with the Musical Influence Award, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin will receive the Musical Excellence Award. The Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to late Soul Train creator Don Cornelius.

The induction ceremony will air live for the first time on Disney+.