Netflix is teasing the new film Leave the World Behind. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali.Leave the World Behind is based on the Rumaan Alam novel of the same name. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail wrote and directed the adaptation, with Alam, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Tonia Davis as executive producers.The new film follows Amanda (Roberts) and Clay (Ethan Hawke), a couple whose vacation with their children (Charlie Evans, Farrah Mackenzie) "suddenly erupts into chaos," according to an official description.The trailer shows Amanda (Roberts) face off with Ali's character amid an apocalypse.Myha'la and Kevin Bacon also star.Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the film earlier this month.Leave the World Behind premieres Dec. 8.