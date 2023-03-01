Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga star in the TV adaptation of True Lies, premiering Wednesday on CBS, in the face of on-set illnesses and the shadow of the 1994 movie.

Howey, who plays Harry Tasker, the role Arnold Schwarzenegger played, said he worked through a 103-degree fever in the action-packed show.

Gonzaga "lost her voice. She was mouthing the words. I hurt my back. I pulled my left quadriceps," Howey said in a recent Zoom panel.

Like the movie, Helen Tasker (Gonzaga) discovers her husband actually has been an international spy throughout their relationship. When Harry's cover is blown, Helen is recruited to become his partner.

The action did not wait for Howey's fever to break. Gonzaga said the episode being shot was just as physical as any other.

"When he had a 103 fever, it also just so happened to be the episode where he needed to pick me up multiple times," Gonzaga said. He "just had to deadlift my body."

Howey said he injured his finger performing a stunt with a co-star. Mike O'Gorman plays Luther, a member of Harry's team, but O'Gorman stepped out for this stunt.

"I had to throw Luther against the wall," Howey said. "I threw his stunt double against the wall, and it snapped my finger back. Then I had to pop it back."

Helen proves useful on spy missions. She speaks more languages than Harry so can often understand the bad guys.

When it comes to the show's action, Gonzaga said she is learning new skills like horseback riding, boxing and skiing. Gonzaga said she previously practiced gymnastics.

"I had no idea how much I would need Pilates for this job," Gonzaga said. "I literally need the muscle that comes from that to do some of the work."

Gonzaga said Helen's skills do not translate into her real life. She said she was reminded she does not possess Helen's action hero skills while on location in New Orleans.

"We did go out in New Orleans and I was assaulted by a woman, literally taken by my hair and thrown onto the ground," Gonzaga said. "I was unfortunately a damsel in distress in real life in that situation, with Steve literally having to come and save me."

Although it has been 29 years since the movie True Lies premiered, Howey said Schwarzenegger's character is indelible. Howey said he refuses to do a Schwarzenegger impression, even off-camera.

"I said that, out of respect for the man, I would never do the impersonation," Howey said. "I've never done it, not once, and I never will."

Howey said he and Gonzaga created their own Harry and Helen for the TV iteration of True Lies.

"We couldn't mirror the movie," Howey said. "We wanted to bring our own flair."

Gonzaga said she never saw the 1994 film. So she could approach Helen without the pressure of Jamie Lee Curtis' performance.

"The last thing I want to do is an impression of Jamie Lee Curtis," Gonzaga said. "I love her so much. I have so much respect for her."

True Lies airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.