Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt have signed on to star in the Netflix romantic-comedy, Mother of the Bride.

"Hoping my future mother of the bride duties are far less dramatic than this," Shields wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "So excited to get to work on #MotherOfTheBride."

Mark Waters -- whose credits include He's All That and Mean Girls -- is directing the project, which was written by Robin Bernheim, who worked on The Princess Switch film franchise.

"When Lana's daughter Emma returns from a year abroad in London, she drops a bombshell on her mother: she's getting married," the streaming service said in a press release on Tuesday.

"On an island. Next month! Things only get worse when Lana discovers that the mystery man who stole her daughter's heart just so happens to be the son of the man who broke hers years ago."