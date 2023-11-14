Heidi Schreck is adapting the play, with Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery) to direct.
Uncle Vanya follows Sonya (Pill) and her uncle Vanya (Carell), whose quiet lives on their family farm are upended by the arrival of Sonya's father, Alexander (Molina), and his second wife, Yelena (Rose).
The play will feature sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake.
Carell is known for playing Michael Scott on The Office and has since starred on The Morning Show, Space Force and The Patient. The actor most recently appeared in the Wes Anderson film Asteroid City.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.