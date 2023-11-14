In his post, LeBlanc remembered Perry as a friend and brother with whom he shared some of his favorite moments in life.
"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend," LeBlanc wrote.
"I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love," he said. "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."
Perry's autopsy was conducted in October but his cause of death was deferred pending toxicology reports.
LeBlanc and the surviving Friends stars issued a group statement about Perry, saying they are grieving an "unfathomable loss."
The Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria was among the other celebrities to mourn Perry on social media. In a video on Instagram, Azaria remembered Perry and credited the actor with helping him get sober.
