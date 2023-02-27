Actor, writer and comedian Stephen Fry has signed on to host a new British version of the U.S. trivia show Jeopardy!

"The weekday entertainment show will provide nostalgia for fans of the format, while introducing the family quiz show to a brand new audience," the British network said Monday, referring to how the program also aired in the United Kingdom in the 1980s and '90s.

ITV has ordered 20, hour-long episodes of the daytime series, but no premiere date has been announced yet.

"In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other," said Fry.

"Whenever I'm in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the U.K. makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game."

The U.S. version of the show premiered in 1964, with Art Fleming presiding over the competition.

Alex Trebek hosted from 1984 to 2020. It is currently hosted by Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

Fry, 65, hosted the British quiz program QI from 2003 to 2016.