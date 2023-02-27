Arnold Schwarzenegger has many accomplishments throughout his storied career but starring in a TV series wasn't among them. Until now. Netflix announced the Terminator star's Fubar will debut on May 25.

On the eight-episode show, created by Prison Break's Nick Santora , he plays an almost-retired CIA agent who finds out that he and his daughter are both CIA operatives and must join forces.

"The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could befunny while still kicking ass," Santora said in a statement acquired by Variety." That's why I wanted Fubar to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that -- and more."

In the trailer, Schwarzenegger lights a cigar, walks away from an explosion, rides a motorcycle and spins a fast car, then gets hit in the nether regions by a character played by comedian Fortune Feimster.

"That's what you get for being sentimental," she says.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is," Schwarzenegger said in a press release. "'Fubar will kick your [expletive] and make you laugh -- and not just for two hours. You get a whole season."