Max announced Tuesday that Salem's Lot will premiere this year on the streaming service. The film is the third adaptation of Stephen King's book and the first single film after 1979 and 2004 TV miniseries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary Dauberman adapted and directed Salem's Lot. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release.

Warner Brothers previously scheduled Salem's Lot to open Sept. 9, 2022. They later delayed it to April 21, 2023 before pulling it off the schedule entirely.

Stephen King tweeted on Feb. 19 he had seen the movie and approved the adaptation.

"Not sure why WB is holding it back; not like it's embarrassing or anything," King wrote. "Old-school horror filmmaking: slow build, big payoff."

King was referring to the films Batgirl, Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Coyote Vs. Acme which Warner Bros. Discovery canceled entirely.

Dauberman previously adapted King's It as two films. He also wrote the three Annabelle and two Nun spinoffs from The Conjuring films.

Lewis Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, Pilou Asbi¦k and John Benjamin Hickey star in the tale of a town plagued by vampires.