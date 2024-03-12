The Boy and the Heron is coming to Max following its win at the Academy Awards.

The hand-drawn animated film from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki will stream as part of an extended multiyear U.S. licensing deal with Studio Ghibli, Max announced in a press release Tuesday.

Max originally secured U.S. streaming rights to the Studio Ghibli catalog in 2020.

The Boy and the Heron is written and directed by Miyazaki and marks his first feature film in 10 years.

The movie opened in theaters in July 2023 and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

"Our subscribers are always looking for unique stories, and we are happy to continue to offer these award-winning, critically acclaimed films and to add 'The Boy and the Heron' to our deep and rich Max content offering," Warner Bros. Discovery VP of content acquisitions Elizabeth Bannan Atcheson said.

Max has yet to announce the streaming date for The Boy and the Heron.

Studio Ghibli, a Japanese animation studio co-founded by Miyazaki in 1985, is known for such films as My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and Ponyo.