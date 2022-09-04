Stars come out for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London
UPI News Service, 09/04/2022
Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl opened Saturday's tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins with an emotional speech.
Hawkins died in March of a suspected drug overdose. He was 50 when he was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia where the band had a show scheduled.
"For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing," Grohl said at this weekend's show.
"So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic [expletive] night for a gigantic [expletive] person," he added. "So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and [expletive] scream and make some [expletive] noise, so he can hear us right now. 'Cause you know what? It's going to be a long [expletive] night, right? Are you ready?"
Grohl fought back tears as the group sang its first song of the night, Times Like These.
He paused when he got to the lyric, "It's times like these you learn to love again."
