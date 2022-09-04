Adele: One NIght Only was named Outstanding Variety Special and scored four other prizes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program also earned the honors for Outstanding Lighting Design/Direction, Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Technical Direction and Outstanding Directing for a special.

Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back won for Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Picture Editing and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a non-fiction or reality program.

Other winners included the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who earned the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for What If...? and former President Barack Obama, who took home the trophy for Best Narrator for his work on Our Great National Parks.

More Creative Arts Emmys are to be handed out Sunday, while Emmys for television performances are set to be presented next weekend.