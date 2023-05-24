Paramount+ is teasing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Anson Mount

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery that follows Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise.

The cast also includes Ethan Peck as Spock, Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Babs Olunsanmokun as Joseph M'Benga, Bruce Horak as Hemmer and Rebecca Romijn as Number One.

Carol Kane joins Season 2 as the character Pelia.

The trailer shows Captain Pike and the crew find danger and adventure in new worlds.

"Our job puts us up against death. You might not like it but we do have to face it," Kirk (Wesley) says in one scene.

The preview also features a glimpse of the Star Trek: Lower Decks animated and live-action crossover episode featuring Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler in live-action form.

In Season 2, Captain Pike and the crew confront increasingly dangerous stakes, explore uncharted territories and encounter new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies, according to an official synopsis.

Paramount+ shared a teaser trailer for the season in April.

Star Trek: New Worlds Season 2 will premiere June 15 on Paramount+.

The series was renewed for Season 3 in March.