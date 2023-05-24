"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad," an official synopsis reads.
Season 1 premiered May 17. The show broke records following its release, becoming the No. 1 original reality series premiere on Paramount+.
The Family Stallone is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry as executive producers.
