Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery. The series centers on Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise.
The cast also includes Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga, Bruce Horak as Hemmer and Rebecca Romijn as Number One.
