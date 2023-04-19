South Korean singer and rapper Suga is teasing his new music video.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a preview of his video for the song "Haegeum" on Wednesday.

The "Haegeum" teaser shows Suga and his gang walk a city street before the scene takes a violent turn.

"Haegeum" appears on Suga's forthcoming solo album, D-Day. The singer will release the album under the name Agust D on Friday.

Suga released a single from D-Day, "People Pt. 2" featuring IU," earlier this month.

The singer will also appear in the new documentary Suga: Road to D-Day, which premieres Friday on Disney+, the same day as D-Day's release.

BTS consists of Suga, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope. All seven members reunited Tuesday to send off J-Hope, who is beginning his mandatory military service in South Korea.