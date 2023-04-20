The original Spider-Man trilogy, Venom and more are coming to Disney+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ announced in a press release Thursday that six Spider-Man films will start streaming on the service this spring.

The original trilogy -- Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007) starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man -- will premiere Friday on Disney+, along with The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) starring Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), the first Spider-Man reboot film starring Tom Holland, will arrive May 12.

Venom (2018), a film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, aka Venom, will also start streaming May 12.

In addition, Disney+ said more titles from Sony Pictures' film and television library are expected to premiere on the service later this year, leaving the possibility open for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage to stream.

The Spider-Man franchise of films is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. Holland presently portrays the character in the Spider-Man reboot films and other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.