Jennifer Coolidge will be honored at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

MTV announced Thursday that Coolidge, 61, will receive the Comedic Genius Award at the awards show in May.

Coolidge is an actress and comedian known for such films as American Pie, Legally Blonde and Best in Show. She also played Tanya McQuoid in the first two seasons of the HBO series The White Lotus.

The Comedic Genius Award "honors actors who have made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large."

Past recipients include Melissa McCarthy, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell and Jack Black.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place May 7 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Drew Barrymore will host the ceremony.

Top Gun: Maverick leads the film nominees with six nominations, while The Last of Us and Stranger Things lead the TV categories.