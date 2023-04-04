Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The films follow Miles Morales (Moore), aka Spider-Man, a young man with superpowers.
The trailer shows Miles juggle school and his life as a superhero. After his best friend Gwen Stacy (Steinfeld) introduces him to an "elite crew of Spider-People" in another dimension, Miles clashes with the group's leader, Miguel O'Hara (Isaac), aka Spider-Man 2099, and must make difficult decisions.
"One Spider-Man wants to change his own destiny," a tagline reads.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.