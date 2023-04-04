Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 actress Caterina Scorsone announced on social media that she and her family escaped a fire that destroyed their home and killed their four pets.

"A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house," Scorsone posted on Instagram Monday, along with a photo of her ruined house, then other images of the home, family and their fur babies in happier times.

"One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful."

She added that she and her family are still grieving the animals they lost.

"But we are lucky we got to love them at all. This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did," Scorsone said.

"Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door. Thank you to the parents at my kids' school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids."