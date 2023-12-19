Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Spaceman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser and first-look photo for the sci-fi drama Tuesday featuring Adam Sandler

Spaceman is based on the Jaroslav KalfaÅ™ novel Spaceman of Bohemia. The film is written by Colby Day and directed by Johan Renck, who worked on the HBO series Chernobyl.

Sandler stars with Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin and Isabella Rossellini.

"An astronaut (Sandler) realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife (Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious ancient creature (Dano) he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows Sandler's character making his way down a river as Dano is heard in a voiceover.

"Just like you, I fled my planet. Through galaxies, through black holes, through time. And then I found... you," Dano's character says.

Spaceman premieres March 1 on Netflix.