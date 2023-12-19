"An astronaut (Sandler) realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife (Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious ancient creature (Dano) he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship," an official synopsis reads.
The teaser shows Sandler's character making his way down a river as Dano is heard in a voiceover.
"Just like you, I fled my planet. Through galaxies, through black holes, through time. And then I found... you," Dano's character says.
