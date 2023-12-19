Zero Day "asks the question on everyone's mind -- how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?" an official synopsis reads.
The series is "coming soon" to Netflix.
Bassett's recent TV credits include 9-1-1, American Horror Story: Hotel and American Horror Story: Freak Show.
