Angela Bassett has joined the cast of the Netflix series Zero Day.

The actress will star in the upcoming conspiracy thriller, Netflix announced Tuesday.

Bassett will play President Mullen, a brilliant and perceptive political tactician, according to Deadline.

Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp and McKinley Belcher III have also joined the cast.

Zero Day is created and executive produced by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim and Michael Schmidt.

Zero Day "asks the question on everyone's mind -- how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?" an official synopsis reads.

The series is "coming soon" to Netflix.

Bassett's recent TV credits include 9-1-1, American Horror Story: Hotel and American Horror Story: Freak Show.