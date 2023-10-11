Paramount+ released the teaser for the new South Park special on Wednesday. The special "Joining the Panderverse" premieres Oct. 27 on the streaming service.

The teaser shows South Park boys Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny as women. Fan favorite Butters also makes the transformation.

In his original form, Kyle questions what sense this transformation makes. PC Principal tells him Kyle's the one with the problem.

A synopsis reveals Cartman is dreaming about the end of the world while the adults of South Park contend with A.I.

Paramount+ specials are part of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's 2021 deal with Viacom. The deal also keeps the South Park series on Comedy Central until 2030.

Between 2021 and 2030 Parker and Stone were also commissioned to create 14 specials for the streaming service. Those could be movies or one hour episodes.

The deal has so far produced the two part "Post-COVID" and "Streaming Wars" specials. "Joining the Panderverse" will be the fifth in the deal.